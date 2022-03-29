AdvanSix (ASIX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AdvanSix (ASIX) closed at $52.61, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the polymer resins producer had gained 30.18% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AdvanSix as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AdvanSix is projected to report earnings of $1.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 79.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $481.77 million, up 28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.93 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +64.86% and +17.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 44.01% higher. AdvanSix currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AdvanSix has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.58 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.69.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

