AdvanSix (ASIX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AdvanSix (ASIX) closed at $49.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.59% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the polymer resins producer had gained 19.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

AdvanSix will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AdvanSix is projected to report earnings of $1.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 79.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $446.5 million, up 18.63% from the year-ago period.

ASIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.28 per share and revenue of $1.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.56% and +7.57%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.16% higher within the past month. AdvanSix currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note AdvanSix's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.26, so we one might conclude that AdvanSix is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

