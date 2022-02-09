AdvanSix (ASIX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AdvanSix (ASIX) closed the most recent trading day at $42.26, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the polymer resins producer had lost 6.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AdvanSix as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2022. On that day, AdvanSix is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $408.3 million, up 19.99% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.32% higher. AdvanSix is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AdvanSix is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.49, so we one might conclude that AdvanSix is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

