AdvanSix (ASIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AdvanSix (ASIX) closed at $49.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the polymer resins producer had gained 5.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.7% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

AdvanSix will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2022. On that day, AdvanSix is projected to report earnings of $1.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 79.59%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $481.77 million, up 28% from the prior-year quarter.

ASIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.93 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +64.86% and +17.28%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.49% higher within the past month. AdvanSix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, AdvanSix is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.66, so we one might conclude that AdvanSix is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

