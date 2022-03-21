AdvanSix (ASIX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AdvanSix (ASIX) closed the most recent trading day at $54.66, moving +1.79% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the polymer resins producer had gained 57.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

AdvanSix will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AdvanSix is projected to report earnings of $1.76 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 79.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $481.77 million, up 28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.93 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion, which would represent changes of +64.86% and +17.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 52.99% higher. AdvanSix is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AdvanSix has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.77 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.07, which means AdvanSix is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

