AdvanSix (ASIX) Earnings Top Estimates in Q1, Revenues Lag

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX logged profits of $63.1 million or $2.15 per share for the first quarter of 2022, up from a profit of $28.1 million or 98 cents per share a year ago.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from $1.05 per share a year ago. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74.



The company raked in record revenues of $479.1 million for the quarter, up around 27% year over year. It, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $481.8 million. Sales were driven by favorable pricing and acquisitions. AdvanSix benefited from disciplined execution, diverse portfolio and strong end-market demand in the quarter.

Pricing and Volumes

Market-based pricing was 26% favorable compared with the year-ago quarter, aided by increased pricing across the company’s ammonium sulfate and nylon product lines. Raw material pass-through pricing was also favorable by 3% driven by a net cost increase in benzene and propylene.



Sales volume fell around 4% in the quarter mainly due to strong sales in the year-ago quarter as the company lowered its finished goods inventory in the prior year period to meet strong customer demand recovery.

Financials

AdvanSix ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $19.3 million, up around 37% year over year.



Cash flow from operations was $49 million (down around 14%) for the reported quarter while free cash flow was $28.1 million (down roughly 34%).



The company repurchased shares worth around $7 million in the first quarter.

Outlook

The company targets significant earnings growth in 2022 aided by its integrated business model and expected strong ammonium sulfate fertilizer performance. It sees sustained healthy demand for nylon and chemical intermediates in North America.



AdvanSix projects capital expenditures in the band of $95-$105 million for 2022. It also envisions pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be roughly $32-$37 million this year.

Price Performance

AdvanSix’s shares are up 47.4% over a year compared with a 21.3% decline recorded by the industry.



