AdvanSix (ASIX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AdvanSix (ASIX) closed the most recent trading day at $32.79, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the polymer resins producer had lost 13.15% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 17.94% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AdvanSix as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 5, 2022. On that day, AdvanSix is projected to report earnings of $2.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.21%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $557.5 million, up 27.38% from the prior-year quarter.

ASIX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.99 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.11% and +22.93%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AdvanSix is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note AdvanSix's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.63.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.