AdvanSix (ASIX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AdvanSix (ASIX) closed at $53.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the polymer resins producer had gained 2.2% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.04% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AdvanSix as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 73.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $481.77 million, up 28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.44 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of +54.68% and +17.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AdvanSix is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, AdvanSix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.13.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

