AdvanSix (ASIX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AdvanSix (ASIX) closed at $41.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the polymer resins producer had lost 9.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 2.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AdvanSix as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 18, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $408.3 million, up 19.99% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AdvanSix should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.32% higher. AdvanSix is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, AdvanSix currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.3, so we one might conclude that AdvanSix is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

