AdvanSix About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ASIX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/19/26, AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 6/2/26. As a percentage of ASIX's recent stock price of $21.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of AdvanSix Inc to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when ASIX shares open for trading on 5/19/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ASIX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASIX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.10 per share, with $26.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.41.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ASIX makes up 1.99% of the Towle Value ETF (Symbol: TCV) which is trading lower by about 1.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding ASIX).

In Monday trading, AdvanSix Inc shares are currently down about 1.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.