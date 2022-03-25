Advancing Women Leadership in Asset Management: Melissa Waller, AIF Institute

For Women’s History Month, Nasdaq is spotlighting women who are advancing inclusive growth and prosperity within the asset management industry.

We spoke with Melissa Waller, President of AIF Institute and former Deputy Treasurer of the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer, about driving diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the industry and the importance of leading with intention.

As Investment Institute President, what does your day-to-day work entail?

Each day, I have the privilege of working closely with the world’s leading investors, academics and industry professionals, who are all aligned to help institutional investors achieve their investment goals. While the landscape is constantly evolving, this typically involves identifying resources, cultivating research, and fostering best practices applied across the various asset classes.

With an ever-changing landscape and the increased demand for customized programming to meet the needs of the investor community, we recently launched the AIF Institute Centers of Excellence, through which investors can collaborate on timely issues, leverage actionable research and develop pragmatic approaches in areas such as ESG and financial innovation. This quarter, I was pleased to announce our inaugural AIF Institute Fellows program to help lead these critical discussions. Whether in-person or virtual, it is truly rewarding to interact with such an extraordinary group of investors, faculty, stakeholders, and industry leaders.

How did you get started in the institutional investment business?

Following a two-decade tenure in the private-sector side of the financial industry, I had the honor of serving as Deputy Treasurer for the State of North Carolina for two consecutive terms. Working with an investment team in the management of over $90 billion in assets for the more than 900,000 pensioners of the state, I saw firsthand the complexities and challenges in achieving and sustaining a top-five pension system nationally. This quickly led to an interest in and dedication toward providing education and resources to institutional investors globally.

What is one of the most valuable lessons you’ve learned during your career?

It wasn’t until recently that I truly appreciated a key lesson that seems so simple but, when enacted, can be so powerful. The lesson is to lead your personal and professional life with intention. This philosophy enables me to be deliberate with my choices and make the best use of my time and the time of others. The focus on intention extends to both professional interactions and personal ones. As an organization, we have even adopted the “Leading with Intention” theme for the 2022 year.

Historically, there has been a dearth of women in senior roles within the industry. What are you and your organization doing to increase diversity at the senior levels?

Empowering women in the investment industry has been a key priority for me throughout my career. As an executive, board director, and member of various women-focused associations, I am especially honored to have the opportunity to drive initiatives on DEI in the industry and to spotlight the data and successes of diversity on boards and in organizational leadership. At AIF specifically, I am surrounded by talented women in alternative investments serving on our Women Investors’ Forum Leadership Steering Committee. Among the many initiatives, we aim to create a network, educational programs, and valuable resources to help women excel.

What advice would you give to other women looking to succeed within the investment industry?

Your career path in this space is a blank canvas. So, be creative, be intentional, be bold and be innovative in creating your career masterpiece. Always seek to make a difference rather than excuses. Lastly, networking is invaluable and provides a gateway to learn from your industry peers and mentors, discover new opportunities and reach new horizons.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.