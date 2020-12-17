Advancing the Swedish Horse Racing Market Through Cutting-Edge Technology

ATG, the Swedish horse racing operator, recently introduced merged pools for all Swedish and Danish single races on the Swedish horse racing market. Powered by Nasdaq’s pari-mutuel technology, Longitude, ATG’s new offering will bring new experiences for horse racing fans across Sweden and Denmark. We sat down with Hasse Lord Skarplöth, CEO at ATG, to talk more about their new product launch, their journey and plans for the future.

Can you start by telling us about the mission and history of ATG

ATG was founded in 1974 to safeguard the long-term development of the Swedish trotting and thoroughbred sport by offering horse betting in a responsible approach. Our mission is to be the engine of the horse racing industry and the compass of the betting industry in Sweden. As a group with close to 500 employees, with ATG as the parent company, we also operate two fully owned subsidiaries: the TV- and text production company Kanal75 and the Danish betting company Ecosys A/S operating under the name 25syv on the Danish market. We are fully owned by the trotting and thoroughbred sports associations, which means that the entire surplus from our operations every year is reinvested in the trotting sport. In 2019 the amount returned to the sport amounted to approximately 200 million euros.

Can you describe the Swedish betting market and ATG’s position on it?

There are around 70 companies licensed to offer horse and sports betting and casino products to Swedish customers, and we are the largest operator on that market. We offer horse and sports betting on our digital platforms and in around 1 900 stores located all over Sweden. We also own the exclusive rights to distribute Swedish horse racing content to foreign countries by representing the Swedish Trotting Association and the Swedish Jockey Club. Today we export Swedish horse racing to betting companies in Australia and several countries in Europe, Africa and North America.



ATG has been using Nasdaq Longitude since 2019. How is the technology partnership and this technology solution from Nasdaq enabling the evolution of ATG’s offering?

We wanted to merge pools for our single race bet types. For this, we needed an advanced and reliable calculation engine, a software that handles large quantities of complex calculations at extreme speed and at very high capacity. As an exchange operator, Nasdaq has a long track record in developing technology solutions that can handle large transaction volumes in a reliable and transparent manner. By merging the pools from different bet types, we increase both liquidity in the pools and the possibility to add new products without the risk of fragmentizing the pools, which can be the case when each single bet type has its own pool.

In December 2019, you launched merged pools for some races, powered by Nasdaq’s Parimutuel technology, and recently you also expanded merged pools to include all Swedish and Danish races. Can you describe the impact that merged pools have had on your business and the feedback you have received from customers?

We have seen a positive trend when it comes to our single race bet types since launching merged pools. The most common positive and direct feedback we’ve received from our customers is that we now can present exact odds for Show instead of the previous odds interval we’ve had before and that the odds are more stable closer to the start of the races, which ultimately improves the experience for our customers.

How do you foresee that your new offering will influence horse betting in Sweden?

Merged pools give us the opportunity to improve in several aspects when it comes to single race bet types and allows us to take a few more steps towards our vision to deliver the world's best gaming experiences to our customers.



Speaking of new developments, what do you look forward to in 2021?

First, I must say I hope for a world where the pandemic is under control so people can, step by step, go back to living their everyday lives again without worrying about the safety and wellbeing of family, friends and colleagues.



For ATG, our promise is to deliver exciting gaming experiences in a responsible and smooth manner. How would we do that? As a start, we will not remain satisfied, but we will constantly strive to improve our offer when it comes to both products, utility and usability on our digital platforms and in our stores.