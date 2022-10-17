AdvancePierre Foods Recalls Pork Fritter Product

(RTTNews) - AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling around 4,137 pounds of pork loin steak fritter product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard pieces of plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.

The recall involves 10.14-lbs. bulk cases containing 27 pieces of "GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Streak Fritters" and lot code 1672AFE06. The raw, frozen cubed pork loin steak fritter item was produced on June 16.

The affected product bears establishment number "EST. 2260Y" inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to distributors in various states of Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia. It was further distributed to restaurants and other food service operations.

The recall was initiated after the Enid, Oklahoma -based firm notified FSIS of two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in the refrigerators and/or freezers of restaurants and food service operators, and urged them to throw away the product or return to the place of purchase.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.