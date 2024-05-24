AdvancedAdvT Director Increases Shareholding

AdvancedAdvT Ltd. (GB:ADVT) has released an update.

Barbara Firth, Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director of AdvancedAdvT Limited, has strengthened her stake in the company by purchasing 70,000 ordinary shares at £1.41 each, now holding a total interest that represents 0.05% of the company’s issued share capital. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange, AIM Market, and underscores the ongoing expansion and innovation of AdvancedAdvT in providing AI and data analytics-driven software solutions across various sectors, including healthcare compliance and human capital management.

