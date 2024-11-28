Advanced Systems Automation Announces Rights Issue and Correction

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:WJ9) has released an update.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited has announced a rights and warrants issue, allowing shareholders to acquire three rights shares for every two existing shares and two warrants for every three rights shares subscribed. An error in the offer information statement has been corrected, ensuring shareholders have the correct procedures for acceptance and payment. This move could attract investors looking to capitalize on new share and warrant opportunities.

