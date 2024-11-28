Advanced Systems Automation Announces Rights Issue and Correction

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:WJ9) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Advanced Systems Automation Limited has announced a rights and warrants issue, allowing shareholders to acquire three rights shares for every two existing shares and two warrants for every three rights shares subscribed. An error in the offer information statement has been corrected, ensuring shareholders have the correct procedures for acceptance and payment. This move could attract investors looking to capitalize on new share and warrant opportunities.
For further insights into SG:WJ9 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
- Musk’s Tesla Gigafactories Continue to Pollute Environment, Report Says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.