Advanced Micro Devices's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Advanced Micro Devices. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 23% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $159,069, and 9 are calls, amounting to $615,969.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $160.0 for Advanced Micro Devices during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $1.89 $1.86 $1.88 $140.00 $211.4K 6.9K 1.9K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.5 $8.4 $8.43 $160.00 $84.3K 12.3K 119 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $2.14 $2.13 $2.13 $140.00 $69.2K 6.9K 4.5K AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $3.5 $3.25 $3.5 $105.00 $54.5K 18.2K 174 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $1.84 $1.81 $1.82 $141.00 $53.0K 1.5K 700

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 633,552, the price of AMD is up by 0.99%, reaching $135.68. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 50 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

