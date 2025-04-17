Advanced Micro Devices's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 73 extraordinary options activities for Advanced Micro Devices. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 45 are puts, totaling $3,121,011, and 28 are calls, amounting to $1,915,075.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $260.0 for Advanced Micro Devices during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $2.46 $2.43 $2.45 $87.00 $502.2K 1.1K 4.0K AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $29.6 $29.25 $29.4 $100.00 $441.0K 824 167 AMD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $10.5 $10.4 $10.45 $85.00 $209.0K 11.1K 955 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.85 $3.75 $3.8 $110.00 $155.4K 2.6K 1.2K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.85 $4.85 $4.85 $70.00 $130.4K 5.8K 413

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Advanced Micro Devices, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 25,325,341, with AMD's price down by -0.68%, positioned at $87.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $124.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $126. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $155.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for AMD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

