Advanced Micro Devices's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $952,581 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $730,289.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $200.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 5902.12 with a total volume of 5,135.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $100.0 $99.35 $100.0 $200.00 $500.0K 461 50 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.8 $2.77 $2.8 $100.00 $173.6K 18.4K 180 AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $100.2 $98.85 $100.0 $200.00 $170.0K 461 117 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $2.76 $2.75 $2.75 $102.00 $132.3K 1.7K 806 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.75 $3.65 $3.69 $130.00 $110.7K 2.9K 321

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices With a volume of 6,823,217, the price of AMD is up 2.56% at $100.62. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Advanced Micro Devices

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $145.0.

