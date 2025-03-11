Advanced Micro Devices's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 28% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $371,748, and 6 were calls, valued at $453,990.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $250.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Advanced Micro Devices stands at 5337.62, with a total volume reaching 2,231.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Advanced Micro Devices, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $31.45 $31.0 $31.25 $75.00 $206.2K 1.1K 66 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.1 $7.05 $7.1 $95.00 $129.2K 9.1K 189 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $3.55 $3.45 $3.55 $100.00 $71.0K 2.2K 20 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.89 $2.86 $2.86 $98.00 $57.2K 582 477 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.95 $12.75 $12.88 $150.00 $51.5K 6.2K 61

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Advanced Micro Devices, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now? With a volume of 6,283,184, the price of AMD is up 0.58% at $97.19. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $170.0.

