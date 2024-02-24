Advanced Micro Devices (XTRA:AMD) Price Target Increased by 31.75% to 178.11

The average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices (XTRA:AMD) has been revised to 178.11 / share. This is an increase of 31.75% from the prior estimate of 135.19 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 56.53 to a high of 264.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.45% from the latest reported closing price of 162.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an increase of 288 owner(s) or 8.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.72%, an increase of 7.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 1,266,677K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,297K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,219K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 6.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,824K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,342K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,980K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,810K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 25.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 31,777K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,104K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 28.59% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 28,369K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,768K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 27.15% over the last quarter.

