Advanced Micro Devices vs. BigBear.ai: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Advanced Micro Devices continues to expand its presence in the data center and AI accelerator markets through key partnerships.

BigBear.ai provides specialized artificial intelligence solutions for the defense and logistics sectors.

Which semiconductor stock deserves a spot in your portfolio as we look toward 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

Are you looking for established chip dominance or a niche software play? Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) represent two very different ways to navigate the current technology landscape.

Advanced Micro Devices is a global powerhouse designing the processors that run data centers and gaming consoles. BigBear.ai focuses on decision intelligence software for the government and logistics sectors. While both operate in the high-growth artificial intelligence landscape, their financial health and market scales differ significantly.

The case for Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices sells central processing units and graphics chips to major cloud providers and hardware manufacturers in the semiconductor market. Major customers include Microsoft and Sony for gaming, along with new partnerships with Anthropic and OpenAI for massive GPU deployments. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as it relies on capital spending by a few major tech giants.

In 2025, revenue reached nearly $35 billion, representing approximately 34% growth over the prior year. The company reported net income of roughly $4.2 billion. This performance resulted in a net margin of close to 12%, indicating the percentage of revenue that becomes profit.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.0x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity, and a lower number suggests the company uses less debt to fund its operations. The current ratio is nearly 2.9x, and free cash flow reached approximately $6.7 billion. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 21.2% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai provides software that helps organizations make sense of complex data for national security and global supply chains. The company serves the public sector and has recently expanded into logistics through a partnership with PTG in Panama. Revenue is heavily concentrated among a few government contracts, which adds significant risk if a single major agreement is terminated. The business relies on having staff with high-level security clearances to maintain its specialized service offerings.

In 2025, revenue reached roughly $127.7 million, a decline of nearly 19.3% from the previous year. The company reported a net loss of approximately $293.9 million for the same period. This resulted in a net margin of roughly-230.2%, reflecting a broader trend of widening losses and declining revenue in recent fiscal years.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is close to 1.8x, indicating that the company has sufficient liquid assets to cover debts due within one year. The debt-to-equity ratio is 0.2x, indicating the relationship between borrowed funds and shareholders’ capital, and free cash flow was a loss of approximately $42 million. Free cash flow is the cash left after capital spending, and management must continue to monitor liquidity to fund ongoing operations.

Risk profile comparison

Advanced Micro Devices faces revenue threats from export controls on advanced chips to China and supply chain reliance on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for manufacturing. Intense competition from Intel and Nvidia remains a constant challenge to market share and pricing power. The company must also ensure the timely adoption of its AI software stack to avoid product obsolescence in a rapidly changing field.

BigBear.ai faces material class-action litigation over accounting errors and delayed regulatory filings that jeopardize its listing status. Revenue stability is threatened by a high concentration of government contracts that can be terminated for convenience, as well as a history of sustained net losses.

Furthermore, reliance on cloud providers like Amazon and Microsoft introduces significant operational risks if those services are disrupted.

Valuation comparison

Advanced Micro Devices trades at a significant premium to BigBear.ai, which reflects its strong profitability and market position. This is visible when comparing each company's Forward P/E and P/S ratio.

Metric Advanced Micro Devices BigBear.ai Forward P/E 66.0x n/a P/S ratio 23.3x 10.6x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Investors have a clear choice here. BigBear.ai has reported inconsistent revenue performance and net losses. The added litigation risk related to accounting controls has cast a cloud of uncertainty over the company’s future direction, sending the stock down 62% over the past year.

Advanced Micro Devices is on a much more clear growth trajectory. Its recent revenue growth is being driven by growing demand for its server CPUs. But it should also see accelerating data center revenue later this year, following the launch of its Helios rack system.

Despite its higher valuation, AMD shares have soared year to date, more than doubling in value, while BigBear has underperformed. This shows why it’s sometimes better to pay up for the stronger business that is benefiting from strong demand tailwinds. AMD is still the better buy, with significant growth potential ahead as spending on AI infrastructure continues to grow.

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John Ballard has positions in Amazon and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.