Advanced Micro Devices vs. Arista Networks: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Advanced Micro Devices is a leading designer of high-performance processors and AI accelerators for data centers and PCs.

Arista Networks provides the essential high-speed networking infrastructure and software used by the world's largest cloud titans.

Which technology leader offers the better path for growth and value in the 2026 market?

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

The artificial intelligence boom has investors weighing high-growth chips against the infrastructure that connects them. Choosing between Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) requires understanding their distinct roles in modern data centers.

Advanced Micro Devices provides the raw processing power needed for complex AI calculations, data center workloads, and personal computing. Arista Networks supplies the high-speed switching and networking software that allows these powerful processors to communicate efficiently across massive cloud networks. Both companies occupy critical, yet distinct, spots in the technology stack, making them frequent rivals for investor capital in 2026.

The case for Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs and sells high-performance computing products, including processors, graphics, and adaptive computing platforms. These technologies serve the data center, embedded, gaming, and personal computer markets globally. The company recently secured major deals with Anthropic and OpenAI to deploy its latest MI450 Series hardware, while maintaining long-term semi-custom agreements with Microsoft and Sony for gaming consoles.

In 2025, revenue reached nearly $35 billion, representing approximately 34% growth over the previous fiscal year. This expansion was accompanied by net income of roughly $4.2 billion, a substantial increase over the prior period. The company has successfully expanded its net margin, which measures the percentage of revenue kept as profit after all expenses are paid, to about 12.5%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is approximately 2.9x, indicating the ability to meet short-term obligations with liquid assets. The debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.0x, indicating the company uses very little borrowed money relative to its shareholder equity. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 21.2% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back to cash flow.

The case for Arista Networks

Arista Networks provides the networking infrastructure necessary for massive artificial intelligence and cloud environments. Its platforms utilize high-speed switching and proprietary software to serve cloud titans, specialty providers, and enterprise clients worldwide. Arista relies on a limited number of 'Cloud and AI Titans' for a significant portion of its revenue, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

In 2025, the company recorded revenue of nearly $9.0 billion, an increase of approximately 28.6% year over year. Net income for the period was close to $3.5 billion, resulting in a net margin of roughly 39%, which is the percentage of total sales remaining after all costs. These figures reflect Arista's high profitability among tech stocks that integrate advanced software with high-speed networking hardware.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is roughly 3.0x, indicating a strong ability to cover near-term liabilities with assets. The debt-to-equity ratio is close to 0.0x, meaning the company carries almost no debt relative to its equity. Free cash flow for 2025 reached approximately $4.3 billion, providing the business with ample capital to fund its ongoing operations and research efforts.

Risk profile comparison

Export controls on advanced chips to China create revenue volatility and licensing uncertainty for Advanced Micro Devices. The company also relies heavily on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company for its most advanced manufacturing processes, introducing supply chain vulnerability. Furthermore, it faces intense rivalry in the data center market from Nvidia and Intel, while operational risks were partially mitigated in 2026 when the company settled patent litigation with Adeia.

Arista Networks carries risks related to its reliance on Broadcom as its primary supplier for the merchant silicon used in its switches. This lack of long-term supply guarantees could leave the company vulnerable to component shortages or significant pricing changes. The business also faces intense competition from Cisco Systems and Nvidia, as well as generic networking vendors, while potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its software could lead to reputational damage.

Valuation comparison

AMD trades at a higher Forward P/E, which compares price to future earnings estimates, than Arista, while their P/S ratio, measuring price against revenue, is similar.

Metric Advanced Micro Devices Arista Networks Forward P/E 66.0x 46.9x P/S ratio 23.3x 23.9x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both companies serve different parts of the AI supply chain, are posting strong numbers, and trade at similar multiples of sales, although Arista is cheaper based on forward earnings estimates. It’s a close call, but I would buy AMD over Arista for a few reasons.

First, AMD has a strong near-term catalyst for accelerating growth. It is expected to ship its Helio AI rack in the third quarter. This positions the company to accelerate data center revenue and puts it in a strong position to tackle the opportunity to power AI inference workloads.

Second, and consistent with the first reason, analysts expect its data center momentum to drive much stronger earnings growth. Current forecasts have AMD’s earnings growing at an annualized rate of over 50% in the coming years — significantly higher than the roughly 20% growth estimate for Arista.

Both stocks essentially face the same risks, including competition from other large tech companies pursuing the same opportunities and a possible slowdown in data center spending, which would likely send both stocks down.

But it’s primarily AMD’s near-term catalyst in launching Helios, and the growth that product could generate over the next several years, that makes AMD the stock I would rather buy right now.

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John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Intel, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.