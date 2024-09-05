Advanced Micro Devices Unusual Options Activity For September 05

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Advanced Micro Devices. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $271,644, and 10 are calls, amounting to $387,070.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $220.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Advanced Micro Devices's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Advanced Micro Devices's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $18.65 $18.45 $18.45 $150.00 $184.5K 4.7K 0 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.55 $4.45 $4.51 $144.00 $90.2K 2.2K 233 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $2.77 $2.71 $2.77 $140.00 $44.3K 5.1K 1.9K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $2.86 $2.76 $2.86 $138.00 $38.6K 618 34 AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $19.0 $18.9 $18.9 $130.00 $34.0K 2.3K 23

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Advanced Micro Devices, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status With a volume of 4,546,952, the price of AMD is up 0.36% at $141.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

