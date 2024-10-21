Advanced Micro Devices Unusual Options Activity For October 21

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 100 extraordinary options activities for Advanced Micro Devices. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $1,015,807, and 80 are calls, amounting to $5,252,401.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $220.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $10.65 $10.5 $10.65 $167.50 $213.0K 1.6K 550 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $8.1 $8.05 $8.1 $155.00 $143.3K 1.3K 1.2K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.05 $13.95 $14.02 $155.00 $140.2K 6.2K 1.5K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $13.7 $13.6 $13.65 $160.00 $102.3K 12.9K 1.4K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $106.95 $105.35 $105.35 $60.00 $94.8K 74 9

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Advanced Micro Devices, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices With a trading volume of 25,513,634, the price of AMD is up by 1.44%, reaching $158.22. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $188.0.

* An analyst from Roth MKM downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $200. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $180. * An analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $180. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

