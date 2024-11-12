Advanced Micro Devices Unusual Options Activity For November 12

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $219,841, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $1,350,708.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $141.0 and $200.0 for Advanced Micro Devices, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 5491.69 with a total volume of 6,500.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $141.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $16.45 $16.4 $16.45 $145.00 $812.6K 1.8K 33 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.55 $7.5 $7.55 $170.00 $128.3K 4.1K 197 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.15 $8.1 $8.1 $145.00 $121.5K 9.0K 660 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $24.4 $24.35 $24.4 $165.00 $70.7K 1.8K 29 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $14.2 $14.15 $14.15 $150.00 $69.3K 9.0K 1.0K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Current Position of Advanced Micro Devices With a trading volume of 7,225,269, the price of AMD is down by -1.07%, reaching $145.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $187.8.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $169. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $205. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $185. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $180. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Advanced Micro Devices options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

