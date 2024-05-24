Advanced Micro Devices Unusual Options Activity For May 24

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $305,768, and 14 were calls, valued at $604,898.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $152.5 and $180.0 for Advanced Micro Devices, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Advanced Micro Devices's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Advanced Micro Devices's significant trades, within a strike price range of $152.5 to $180.0, over the past month.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $5.0 $4.9 $4.95 $170.00 $148.5K 16.9K 968 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $2.35 $2.28 $2.29 $160.00 $70.0K 7.3K 4.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $30.6 $30.45 $30.6 $180.00 $61.2K 1.1K 44 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $2.41 $2.33 $2.33 $160.00 $61.0K 7.3K 1.6K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $2.0 $1.93 $2.0 $160.00 $60.0K 7.3K 2.8K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Advanced Micro Devices, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Advanced Micro Devices With a trading volume of 5,656,299, the price of AMD is up by 1.5%, reaching $162.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 67 days from now. What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $185.6.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $170. An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $190. An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $200. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $193. In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $175.

