Advanced Micro Devices Unusual Options Activity For August 21

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Advanced Micro Devices.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $51,980, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $769,837.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $175.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $19.85 $19.7 $19.7 $140.00 $197.0K 14.5K 107 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $170.00 $99.8K 10.4K 179 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.1 $3.1 $3.1 $175.00 $99.8K 10.9K 17 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.25 $4.2 $4.2 $170.00 $70.1K 10.4K 584 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $160.00 $51.9K 3.5K 91

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,164,887, the price of AMD is down by -0.24%, reaching $156.03. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

