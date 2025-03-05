Advanced Micro Devices Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $83,795 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $402,890.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $120.0 for Advanced Micro Devices, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $13.5 $13.1 $13.5 $120.00 $103.9K 1.0K 0 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $6.25 $6.15 $6.15 $95.00 $91.0K 560 256 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.85 $4.8 $4.8 $100.00 $71.5K 13.7K 157 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $20.75 $20.6 $20.6 $120.00 $57.6K 899 28 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/07/25 $6.25 $6.15 $6.15 $95.00 $52.8K 560 3

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units and graphics processing units used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as data center and automotive.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,855,233, the price of AMD is down -0.14% at $100.61. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days. What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $174.0.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $140. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $140. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $170. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Advanced Micro Devices, targeting a price of $170.

