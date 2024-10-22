Advanced Micro Devices Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 68% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $576,458, and 8 were calls, valued at $385,051.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $157.5 for Advanced Micro Devices over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 7150.9 with a total volume of 35,361.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $157.5 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $3.65 $3.5 $3.59 $155.00 $271.9K 10.6K 2.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.6 $3.4 $3.4 $155.00 $105.2K 6.3K 19 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $8.55 $8.35 $8.35 $150.00 $76.6K 10.1K 87 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $1.15 $1.13 $1.14 $150.00 $71.1K 7.1K 5.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $2.07 $2.05 $2.05 $155.00 $58.8K 6.3K 1.9K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

In light of the recent options history for Advanced Micro Devices, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 4,899,607, the price of AMD is down by -2.4%, reaching $154.11. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now. Expert Opinions on Advanced Micro Devices

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $188.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $200. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $180. * An analyst from Roth MKM has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $200. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $180. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $180.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

