Advanced Micro Devices Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $362,941, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,140,993.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $185.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 7842.27 with a total volume of 139,717.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $160.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $2.2 $2.18 $2.25 $175.00 $112.5K 3.9K 2.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $4.9 $4.8 $4.84 $167.50 $111.0K 5.8K 2.5K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/24/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.52 $170.00 $89.7K 20.4K 7.4K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $3.85 $3.8 $3.85 $165.00 $76.1K 4.6K 7.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $3.75 $3.65 $3.75 $170.00 $64.6K 20.4K 6.1K

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Advanced Micro Devices, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Advanced Micro Devices's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 9,017,177, with AMD's price up by 1.45%, positioned at $166.85. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $182.2.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $193. An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $162. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $200. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices with a target price of $176. An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, maintaining a target price of $180.

