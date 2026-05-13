Advanced Micro Devices Shareholders Back Board as Lisa Su Touts AI Growth

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) used its 2026 Annual Stockholders Meeting to secure shareholder approval for its director slate and key governance items, while Chair and CEO Lisa Su outlined the company’s growth strategy centered on artificial intelligence and data center computing.

The virtual meeting, held at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, included remarks from Su, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Ava Hahn, and Vice President of Financial Strategy and Investor Relations Matt Ramsay. AMD said 1,269,802,426 shares were present or represented by proxy, equal to 77.88% of shares outstanding as of the March 19, 2026 record date, establishing a quorum.

Su also recognized director Jon Olson, who did not stand for re-election as he prepares to retire from AMD’s board. Olson joined the board in 2022 following AMD’s acquisition of Xilinx, where he had served as a director since 2020. Su said Olson’s semiconductor industry experience and financial expertise were valuable during AMD’s integration of Xilinx and its expansion in high-performance and adaptive computing.

Shareholders Approve Director Slate and Equity Plan Amendment

According to preliminary results presented by Chris Vico of the VICO Group, serving as inspector of elections, each of AMD’s eight director nominees received the affirmative vote of a majority of votes cast. The elected nominees were Nora Denzel, Michael Gregoire, Joseph Householder, John Marren, KC McClure, Lisa Su, Abhi Talwalkar and Elizabeth Vanderslice.

Shareholders also ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as AMD’s independent registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year. In addition, investors approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of AMD’s named executive officers.

Another approved item was an amendment and restatement of AMD’s 2023 equity incentive plan, increasing the number of authorized shares available for issuance by 65 million shares and making certain administrative changes.

A stockholder proposal submitted by John Chevedden, and presented by stockholder Glenn Beatty, did not receive majority support. The proposal sought to give holders of a combined 10% of AMD’s outstanding common stock the ability to call a special shareholder meeting. Beatty argued the company’s current standard, which he described as requiring 20% support and disqualifying certain shares, made the right difficult to exercise. AMD’s board recommended voting against the proposal, citing reasons in the company’s proxy statement.

AMD said final voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K within four business days.

Su Highlights Record 2025 Revenue and Data Center Growth

After the formal business portion of the meeting, Su said AMD’s focus is “building the compute foundation for the AI era,” with AI spanning cloud, manufacturing and automation, healthcare and life sciences, science and discovery, and other areas.

Su said AMD posted record 2025 revenue of $34.6 billion, while expanding gross margins and earnings per share to $2.65. She attributed the results to AMD’s product portfolio across data center, embedded, edge and intelligent devices.

AMD’s data center business grew 32% year over year to $16.6 billion in 2025, according to Su. She cited strong adoption by major hyperscale customers, enterprise wins for EPYC processors, and record Instinct revenue driven by the MI350 ramp. Su said AMD exited 2025 with server CPU revenue share greater than 40%.

Su also discussed Helios, AMD’s rack-scale AI system launching in 2026. She said the system includes AMD’s next-generation EPYC CPU, Venice, its Instinct MI450 AI accelerator, the ROCm software suite, networking components, DPUs and AI NICs. Su said AMD’s acquisition of ZT Systems adds rack-scale design capabilities to support cluster-level system design.

She also pointed to strategic relationships and engagements with OpenAI, Meta, the U.S. Department of Energy and Oracle, saying those agreements place AMD “at the center of the global AI infrastructure build-out.”

Client, Gaming and Embedded Businesses Remain in Focus

Su said AMD’s client and gaming segment grew 51% year over year to $14.6 billion in 2025. She cited revenue share momentum in client PCs and said more than 50% of Fortune 100 companies are deploying AMD Ryzen systems in commercial PCs.

In gaming, Su said AMD continues to serve both game consoles and discrete gaming GPUs for high-performance gaming.

In the embedded segment, Su said AMD made progress in design wins, totaling $17 billion over the last few years. She said embedded revenue was slightly down in 2025 because of market conditions in certain segments, but improved in the second half of the year. Su added that the embedded business returned to growth in early 2026.

AMD Reaffirms Long-Term AI Ambitions

Looking ahead, Su said AI compute demand is rising as inference, agentic AI and enterprise deployments expand. She said AMD’s data center business is now the company’s primary growth driver and that AMD saw significant growth in the first quarter, with further growth projected for the second quarter and full year 2026.

Su also reiterated financial targets introduced at AMD’s Financial Analyst Day in November. She said AMD sees a market opportunity of more than $1 trillion over the next four to five years and targets revenue growth at a compound annual growth rate of more than 35%, operating margins above 35% and annual earnings per share above $20.

Su said AMD is now “even more confident” in its ability to achieve and exceed those targets, citing its product portfolio and demand for AI compute.

During the question-and-answer session, Su said AMD’s strategy is built on the belief that there is “no one-size-fits-all” approach to high-performance and AI computing. She said AMD’s portfolio of CPUs, GPUs, networking, adaptive computing and rack-scale infrastructure positions the company to address varied AI workloads.

Asked about supply chain capacity, Su said AMD has a “world-class supply chain” spanning advanced logic wafers, memory, packaging, and OEM and ODM partners. She said AMD has been investing ahead of demand to support its growth targets.

About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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