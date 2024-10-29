Advanced Micro Devices options imply 6.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Advanced Micro Devices is normal with calls leading puts 9:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.8%, or $11.13, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.0%.
