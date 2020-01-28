Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit totaled $170 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $38 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $383 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.0% to $2.13 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $383 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $2.13 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.