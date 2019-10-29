Markets
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $120 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $1.80 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $219 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.18 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q3): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.

