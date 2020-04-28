Markets
AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $162 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $16 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $222 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.9% to $1.79 billion from $1.27 billion last year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $222 Mln. vs. $62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.18 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q1): $1.79 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular