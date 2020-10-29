Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Just Beat Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$2.8b arriving 9.3% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.32, 7.7% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:AMD Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Following the latest results, Advanced Micro Devices' 37 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$11.7b in 2021. This would be a sizeable 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 107% to US$1.56. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$10.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.46 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Advanced Micro Devices 12% to US$88.63on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Advanced Micro Devices, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$120 and the most bearish at US$9.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the analyst forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Advanced Micro Devices' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 35% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 15%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Advanced Micro Devices to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Advanced Micro Devices following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Advanced Micro Devices that you need to be mindful of.

