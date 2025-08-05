Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $872 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $265 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $781 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.7% to $7.685 billion from $5.835 billion last year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $872 Mln. vs. $265 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.54 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $7.685 Bln vs. $5.835 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.40 - $9.00 Bln

