Advanced Micro Devices forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

April 27 (Reuters) - Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, betting on strong demand for its chips used in data centers and personal computers.

The company projected second-quarter revenue to be about $3.6 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $3.29 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

