ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES Earnings Results: $AMD Reports Quarterly Earnings

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES ($AMD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.96 per share, beating estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $7,438,000,000, beating estimates of $7,196,945,950 by $241,054,050.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AMD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES Insider Trading Activity

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES insiders have traded $AMD stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA T SU (Chair, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 156,496 shares for an estimated $22,422,108 .

. FORREST EUGENE NORROD (EVP & GM DESG) sold 40,540 shares for an estimated $5,743,301

MARK D PAPERMASTER (Chief Technology Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $3,425,361 .

. PHILIP GUIDO (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) purchased 4,645 shares for an estimated $499,616

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,104 institutional investors add shares of ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES stock to their portfolio, and 1,379 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMD stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 8 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales.

on 04/09, 04/08, 01/21, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 03/31, 03/05 and 0 sales.

on 03/31, 03/05 and 0 sales. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN sold up to $100,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/19/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/14/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 01/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AMD forecast page.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMD recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $AMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $143.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $132.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Vivek Arya from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $160.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Argus Research set a target price of $160.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $130.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $137.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $140.0 on 02/05/2025

on 02/05/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $175.0 on 02/05/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.