Advanced Micro Devices Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AMD

In trading on Thursday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.09, changing hands as low as $76.78 per share. Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMD's low point in its 52 week range is $36.75 per share, with $99.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.75. The AMD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.