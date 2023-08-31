Advanced Micro Devices (BER:AMD) Price Target Increased by 5.41% to 128.83

The average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices (BER:AMD) has been revised to 128.83 / share. This is an increase of 5.41% from the prior estimate of 122.22 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.60 to a high of 192.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.93% from the latest reported closing price of 97.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an increase of 171 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.68%, a decrease of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 1,237,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,219K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,913K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 40,371K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,228K shares, representing a decrease of 36.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 21.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,342K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,623K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 32,605K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,168K shares, representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 644.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30,401K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,631K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 7.86% over the last quarter.

