Advanced Micro Devices (BER:AMD) Price Target Increased by 21.80% to 122.22

The average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices (BER:AMD) has been revised to 122.22 / share. This is an increase of 21.80% from the prior estimate of 100.35 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.20 to a high of 187.83 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.83% from the latest reported closing price of 98.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an increase of 191 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMD is 0.69%, an increase of 7.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 1,263,250K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 55,228K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,873K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 52.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,913K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,016K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 42.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,623K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,273K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 41.65% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 32,605K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,168K shares, representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,631K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,113K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMD by 42.44% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.