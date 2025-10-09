Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $232.89, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Shares of the chipmaker witnessed a gain of 47.65% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 7.19%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Advanced Micro Devices in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.16, marking a 26.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.71 billion, indicating a 27.77% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $32.84 billion, indicating changes of +18.73% and +27.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 59.97. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 23.67.

We can additionally observe that AMD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Integrated Systems industry stood at 2.2 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 14, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

