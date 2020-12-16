Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $96.87, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 16.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMD as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AMD to post earnings of $0.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3 billion, up 41.27% from the year-ago period.

AMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $9.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +92.19% and +41.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AMD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMD has a Forward P/E ratio of 79.12 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.89.

Meanwhile, AMD's PEG ratio is currently 1.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

