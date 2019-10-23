Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $31.36, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 6.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32% in that time.

AMD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 29, 2019. On that day, AMD is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 38.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.80 billion, up 9.07% from the prior-year quarter.

AMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $6.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.96% and +4.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AMD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.12.

Meanwhile, AMD's PEG ratio is currently 2.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

