Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves 2.45%: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) ended the recent trading session at $264.33, demonstrating a +2.45% change from the preceding day's closing price. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 59.47% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Advanced Micro Devices in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post earnings of $1.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.17%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.72 billion, reflecting a 27.89% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

AMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.93 per share and revenue of $32.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.73% and +27.72%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.08% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 65.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.45, which means Advanced Micro Devices is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, AMD's PEG ratio is currently 1.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Computer - Integrated Systems industry stood at 1.43 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 13, this industry ranks in the top 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

