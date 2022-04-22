Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -1.9%: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $88.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 25.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Advanced Micro Devices as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, Advanced Micro Devices is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5 billion, up 45.15% from the year-ago period.

AMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.99 per share and revenue of $21.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.01% and +30.57%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% lower. Advanced Micro Devices is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Advanced Micro Devices's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.15.

It is also worth noting that AMD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.