Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $55.90, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 25.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 21.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 21.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.78 billion, up 39.87% from the year-ago period.

AMD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $8.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.75% and +27.53%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.88% lower. AMD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AMD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 51.65. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

Investors should also note that AMD has a PEG ratio of 2.18 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Semiconductors was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

