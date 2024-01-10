Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed the most recent trading day at $148.54, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

The the stock of chipmaker has risen by 8.47% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Advanced Micro Devices in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.77, marking a 11.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.11 billion, up 9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.41% upward. Currently, Advanced Micro Devices is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 41.01. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.55.

Also, we should mention that AMD has a PEG ratio of 3.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

