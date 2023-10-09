Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) ended the recent trading session at $106.97, demonstrating a -0.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 1.08% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Advanced Micro Devices in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.68, showcasing a 1.49% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.71 billion, up 2.53% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.74 per share and a revenue of $22.81 billion, demonstrating changes of -21.71% and -3.33%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Advanced Micro Devices. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.07% downward. Advanced Micro Devices is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Advanced Micro Devices is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.17. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.82 of its industry.

It's also important to note that AMD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.37. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. AMD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, positioning it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

